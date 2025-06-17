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Tom Swift's avatar
Tom Swift
Jun 17, 2025

However, I would state that many software jobs are utterly pointless. "Pair Programming" and "scrum" can lead to a team of unintelligent developers arguing for an entire workday about the color of buttons on a website section the customers did not ask for. To understand the incentive for such meaningless positions, I strongly recommend this article from Professor Axlerod:

https://www.professoraxelrod.com/p/the-tech-job-meltdown

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Aristides's avatar
Aristides
Jun 17, 2025

It’s such an odd paradox because normally HR produces more value for organizations than the HR payroll takes, but it only does so because employment law exists. If you repealed all employment laws you could lay off the entire HR department, and I could transition into something that produces value from society. Instead, I work in HR to prevent the government from siphoning money from the government, to give to employees that don’t deserve it.

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