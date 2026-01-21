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Krug's avatar
Krug
Jan 21

Thanks for this. I’m flattered. You touched on some rather subtle points even in this short space.

And yes, I think we should bring “bull dyke” back. It is a wonderful term.

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Copernican's avatar
Copernican
Jan 21

Ok. I'm interested. Thanks. I'll ping you on Telegram or something. I'm adding this to my reading list. I've got around 300,000 words on elevenlabs ready to go if you haven't already made an audiobook version. I'd be happy to help.

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