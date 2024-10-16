Ahoy mates! In this article I’m going to convince you that job stacking is still the best way to pillage woke corporations, even amidst the quickly-changing economic tides in which we presently find ourselves. And I’ll also let you in on a crucial secret: starting out with hybrid roles is by far the easiest way to set sail on your job stacking journey.

But first we need to revisit how we got here.

We all suffered during the pandemic in our own ways, both common and unique, but amid the madness, many of us enjoyed the bountiful benefits of remote work. You know, things like no more grueling commutes, the ability to sleep in after spending copious hours autistically researching fallen empires, freedom from pantsuit micromanagement and cumin-scented coworkers… But most importantly, the door to job stacking had swung wide open.

Back then I was but a listless deckhand, fairly fresh out of university and working my first office job in tech. In between deploying code and creating boring-ass presentations for management, I dreamt of a life in which I was my own boss, made my own hours, and worked on something I was truly passionate about.

At this time my big play to circumvent the system and make my initial “fuck you” money was to amass an enormous preponderance of knowledge and compete on a certain TV game show. And how that particular endeavor ended up is a tale that requires its own story. But the short version is I was still stuck in a job I didn’t care about, working for a company I didn’t like, with people I didn’t particularly get along with.

That was until I met our dear Captain and my good friend Walt Bismarck, who introduced me to a new avenue by which to circumvent the corporate rat-race—job stacking. That story can be read here, but suffice it to say I now enjoy two incomes from easily manageable and highly stackable remote jobs.

And you can too! At least in theory. Unfortunately the road to job stacking has become far more arduous recently, and even your dear Captain and First Mate have felt the effects. We’ve both noticed a reduction in remote listings and fewer application call-backs

Why is this happening, you might ask?

Back in the Wage Cage Peasants!

It’s because these filthy rich fucks don’t like the idea of you White male peasants enjoying the fruits of financial freedom. They think you ought to stay in your low-agency place, content with the status quo. It’s unacceptable to take your own side, you see–instead you must embrace faggoty self-pity and persist in the rat race, trying to carve out some pittance of dignity and status in their degenerate clownshow (which you’ll only ever get if you’re a really good boy).

We are David versus the Goliath of woke megacorporations

But avast, my friends! The war is far from over, and The Tortuga Society continues to tip the odds in our favor. For our less experienced mates and those without a background in knowledge work, these shifting seas may seem discouraging. Fear not! I’m going to give you all a long-term playbook to securing yourselves multiple remote jobs in these increasingly precarious waters.

How? It’s simple:

Once you’ve learned the necessary skills to become a knowledge worker, securing yourself a cushy hybrid role should be your first main priority.

Here’s why:

Currently the labor market is cooling down, and remote work listings are gradually declining from their pandemic peak (though they continue to grow in absolute numbers). Major, formerly remote-friendly tech giants like Amazon are enforcing return-to-office policies—creating more competition for the limited remote roles available.

Sobering facts for a rum-addled buccaneer! And yet it’s not all doom and gloom: remote workers are expected to make up about 22% of the American workforce by 2025, and many firms remain steadfast in their dedication to this pirate-friendly arrangement. Remote STEM and adjacent roles aren’t going anywhere, nor is the ability to job stack.

Hybrid Roles Be Like Strong Ships!

On these stormy seas hybrid roles are your best bet to anchor down and find your bearings, because if you're a blue-collar plumber or a liberal arts graduate then breaking immediately into the competitive world of remote tech work will be daunting. Remember you’re vying with former Amazon tech bros for these coveted roles. Like a pirate searching for the hidden treasure, it’s best you take small, measured steps toward that elusive X.

While remote roles will never reach their former peak, hybrid listings are growing quickly and becoming the preferred workplace arrangement for most major corporations. Just anecdotally, I receive around 2-5 LinkedIn messages each week from recruiters looking to fill hybrid roles. Meanwhile, my own journey through hybrid roles since the pandemic provided me with pivotal experience and crucial resume prestige that ultimately led to my remote jobs.

The Long Voyage: From Hybrid to Multiple Bounties

Your first hybrid role will give you crucial resume prestige, enhance your abilities with the skills and tools you've learned, and make you a more competitive prospect for remote employers. Over time, you might even find yourself negotiating more remote days—until you've earned enough trust to be sailing full-time on the digital oceans just like I did.

As we continue to expand and improve The Tortuga Society, performing staffing services for our crew is a major mid-to-long-term goal. With the tantalizing number of hybrid jobs available, we’ll have no trouble getting our corsairs placed in their first STEM-related hybrid role.

You need to want this; it won’t be easy. Contrary to what the naysayers believe, we aren’t selling this as a quick and easy way to get rich. We aren’t promising that you’ll instantly become a job stacker with multiple six-figure salaries. We’re promising that it’s possible–that if you work your ass off, follow our codex, channel your inner Hernán Cortés, and most importantly, secure your first hybrid role, you’ll eventually find your way to the hidden treasure that is job stacking.

Anchors Aweigh!

The Tortuga Society’s mission remains the same: To build an exclusive professional fraternity of seasoned knowledge workers dedicated to collaboratively plundering woke corporations to secure financial freedom and build generational wealth.

And we’re doing just that.

Tortuga now boasts almost 100 members from across the globe and numerous professional domains. Several members have already secured themselves multiple remote roles and our crew contains a bevy of seasoned job stackers in tow.

Starting with a hybrid role is no setback, my friends—it’s just the most strategic course for smoother sailing. The winds are changing, but the endgame remains the same: a ship laden with gold, professional freedom, and the sweet taste of success. So raise your flag, set your sights on a hybrid role, and prepare to job stack like the savvy pirates you are.

Pluribus Inservimus!

—First Mate, Theon Ultima