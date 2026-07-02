American Hero

In a previous post, I announced that I would be sharing a modified version of the Starting Strength workout with the Tortuga boys. This is that.

The Starting Strength workout, like most good ideas, is fairly simple. The program consists of three days a week of training, with at least one rest day in between each training day. You will be doing 3x5 (that is, 3 sets of 5 reps) of the major lifts, and each workout, you add 5 lbs. The idea is that, because Starting Strength is geared towards beginners, you will be able to lock in those beginner gains and make constant progress. You do this until you are not able to complete 3 sets of 5 reps at the new weight, in which case there are some steps you can take to try to “break” this plateau, which we will cover below.

Eventually, this program will stop working for you and you will have to transition to an intermediate program, but you may be surprised at how long you continue to make consistent progress just adding 5 lbs every time you go to the gym.