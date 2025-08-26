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The 13th Grade's avatar
The 13th Grade
Aug 26, 2025

I don’t read a lot of philosophy but that sounds interesting.

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Devang Scribe's avatar
Devang Scribe
Oct 15, 2025

RIP Otto Weininger

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