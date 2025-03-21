Tortuga Media

Tortuga Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Theon Ultima's avatar
Theon Ultima
Mar 21, 2025

This perfectly captures why I’m proud to be a Tortugan. We don’t retreat and wait for collapse, nor do we surrender and become cogs in the machine. We build. We create. We make our mark. The naysayers keep doubting—yet we keep proving them wrong.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Tom Swift's avatar
Tom Swift
Mar 21, 2025

This is a great summary of the scope and objectives of the Tortuga Technical Institute. The best portion was your comparsion of Scientific American covers. The degradation of the credentialized world is hidden largely by the ever-present nature of the internet, and such time-lapse photography is the only way to make it apparent to the common man. For the reasons outlined here, Tom Swift magazine aims to capture the market of popular science and engineering coverage. It has recently expanded beyond a personal blog to include cross posts of technical articles written by Tortugans. If you are curious, check this great airship piece from Centaur Write Satyr out.

https://undergrounddesigns.substack.com/cp/159492588

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tortuga Strategies LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture