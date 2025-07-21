At The Tortuga Society, we believe in looking out for our own. If you have a lead on a job opening, we want to reward you for sharing it. When we successfully place a candidate using your lead, you’ll receive a share of the proceeds:

50% for a direct connection to a Hiring Manager

20% for a lead to an Internal Recruiter

5% for a job listing you provide

*These rates apply to members only. If you are not a member the rates will be halved.

By submitting job leads, you're not only helping a fellow member secure a high-paying role—you’re also getting paid for it. If you have a lead, fill out this form.