Tortuga Media

Tortuga Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Swift's avatar
Tom Swift
May 7, 2025

Personally, I prefer media from the period when they were ascendant.

Reply
Share
Christian Futurist's avatar
Christian Futurist
May 15, 2025

Brilliant! Love the DHMIS reference at the end

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tortuga Strategies LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture