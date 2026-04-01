Every few years some deranged little province of the American mind starts talking about “national divorce,” and it is always the most boring people imaginable.

Texans do it because it’s in their blood. Californians do it because they’ve totally committed to the bit of civilizational suicide. New Englanders do it because once a century they rediscover the sensation of being infuriatingly annoying & moralizing at the rest of us.

But there is exactly one region in the continental United States that could plausibly make a real case for separation without sounding like a diabetic county commissioner, and that region is the Four Corners.

Yes, I am completely serious.

The Four Corners has several immediate advantages as the nucleus of a new nation. First, it already possesses the only thing most nationalist projects conspicuously lack, which is an actual conciousness. There is a psychic coherence to that part of the country that anyone with a functioning nervous system can detect within about twenty minutes of being there. The air itself operates under a different constitutional order. The light is harsher, the distances immense and the land looks older than the regime currently squatting atop it.

A proper nationalism can’t begin from abstractions. It has to begin from somewhere that visibly, even viscerally exists.

And the Four Corners exists in a way most of America does not in the current year.

A lot of the modern United States feels like it was assembled by airport consultants and regional hospital administrators (not surprising given the immensity of the tertiary & quaternary economy). The Four Corners still feels geologic. It has cliffs, mesas, red deserts, mountain forests, canyons, rivers, and enough sublime intimidation to cure the bugman of several modern beliefs in a single afternoon. A people formed under those conditions will inevitably differ from a people formed in suburban slurry between a Costco and an arterial road called Heritage Parkway.

The Makeup of the Four Cornerian

The Four Corners is also —in a deep and meaningful sense— a nation of settlers already. Not so much settlers in the old grade-school pageant sense; I mean newcomers in the more elemental sense: people who went there because they had the gumption to leave their homes and seek out a new land (one arrayed with breathtaking sunsets). They were willing to leave behind the lame assurances of home & gamble on vastness, dryness, altitude, and ultimately uncertainty. Whatever else one says about them, that is not the profile of the passive American consumer.

Four Cornerians consciously chose this path — far from simply drifting into it. That critical choice already implies the beginnings of a national type. Remember, all of your dear Tortugan leaders hail from this sacred region: Theon Ultima, Walt Bismarck, and Rajeev Ram.

One could imagine the usual objections here from low-imagination patriots. “But these are Americans.” Fine. They are Americans in the same way that the colonists were Englishmen up until the point where they concluded they had become something else and that the old arrangement no longer served them. Political identities are not sacred relics. They are contingent bargains. And the American bargain increasingly looks like one in which every distinctive and beautiful place in the country is treated as a warehouse for either extraction or demographic flooding, depending on whether the people ruining it wear fleece vests or construction boots.

This is merely vandalism.

The Four Corners Must Protect it’s Natural Wonders

The liberal wing of the regime insists on mass immigration as a sort of secular sacrament, heedless of whether the receiving landscape can bear the pressure. The right, being right-wing in the stupid American sense rather than the intelligent one, often replies by treating the land itself as a consumable object whose sole moral function is to be drilled, scraped, bulldozed, and monetized by whichever lizard-brained local notable can say “jobs” with the most patriotism in his voice.

So there you have it: one faction that cannot stop importing endless population into fragile terrain, and another that cannot stop imagining every canyon, forest, and watershed as an undeveloped spreadsheet.

Between them, they produce the same result — the Four Corners should reject both

A Four Corners state would have every reason to take conservation seriously as a matter of national continuity.

That land is the nation. Not a backdrop to it. Not a resource adjunct. Not a tourism brochure.

The nation would derive much of its legitimacy from stewarding one of the most visually overwhelming & ecologically delicate landscapes on the continent. If you ruin the land, you ruin the premise.

That alone would put it morally above the current United States, which has perfected the art of building massive parking lots and ugly superstructures.

Reclamation of the Colorado River

The Colorado River.

Any serious discussion of Four Corners sovereignty must immediately become hydraulic.

Control the upper reaches and you stop being a picturesque provincial curiosity. Sourced water reclamation is destiny far more than demographics is. After all, Water in the American Southwest is not some secondary policy concern for bean-counting technocrats. Whoever meaningfully shapes the terms of access to that river will possess leverage over agriculture, development, energy, and regional growth across enormous swaths of the interior West.

People overemphasize the power of aircraft carriers and financial global currency. Often, however, real power is often much simpler: It is chokepoints; It is terrain.; It is who gets to turn the valve.

A Four Corners republic would not need to posture as some global empire it would simply need to understand that possession of a vital watershed in an arid century confers bargaining power far beyond what its population would suggest. Nevada & Southern California, everybody downstream would suddenly discover an intense interest in the opinions of a nation they had formerly regarded as nothing more than scenic beauty.

The 21st century has made one thing embarrassingly clear: states that command indispensable flows do well for themselves. Oil did this for the Gulf. Shipping lanes do it for tiny maritime powers. The Colorado could do a more modest version of the same for our nascent desert polity.

There is also a cultural case.

The Distinct Culture of the Four Corners

A Four Corners nationalism would be one of the only regional nationalisms in America not built on nostalgia for a world gone by. It would not need to summon the ghosts of 1776 every time it wanted to justify itself. It could simply say: we are here now, our land is real, the pressures upon it are real, the failures of Washington are unbearable, and we are more likely to preserve what is valuable than a distant managerial empire split between ideological evangelists and appetitive morons.

It could also cultivate a national myth that isn’t embarrassing. Most political myths in modern America are either too cringe to inspire anyone or too stupid to survive contact with someone above 120IQ. Four Corners Nationalism, by contrast, has decent raw material.

It can speak in the language of the frontier. It can elevate the settler instinct without becoming a parody of the Old West. It can honor risk, self-command, and a form of civic dignity that the rest of America surrendered a long time ago in exchange for convenience & grievance theatre.

It also helps that the region is difficult.

Difficulty is underrated by liberals, feared by conservatives, and indispensable to nationhood.

A people that lives in a place not everyone can handle or have the wherewithal to venture too is far more likely to remain recognizably itself. This is why mountain peoples and desert peoples so often retain stronger characters than the soft inhabitants of rich plains and managerial coasts. The environment imposes terms upon it’s population — a crucible that filters out the weak and ultimately produces limits, and limits are the precondition for overcoming.

The United States increasingly has nothing to overcome because it increasingly recognizes no limits.

Everything must expand. Every market must be opened. Every labor pool must be widened. Every suburb must metastasize. Every local inheritance must be dissolved into national homogeneity or international interchangeability. Americans speak constantly of freedom while living under a regime of relentless flattening. The result is a country where one can drive for hours and learn almost nothing.

The Four Corners need not accept this fate.

It can choose to become the Switzerland of red rock severity. Or the Israel of the West that got it’s killing over with a century ago. Or perhaps something nobler than either. A hard, sparse, beautiful republic of plateaus and canyons whose central political doctrine is simply that not every magnificent piece of land on earth should be handed over to developers, bureaucrats, industrial lobbies, and migration absolutists until it looks like every other failed success story of the modern world.

Would such a nation have problems? Of course. Every nation does. It would need water discipline, border discipline, serious land-use doctrine, and an elite that did not instinctively hate either beauty or power. It would need to resist becoming a playground for rich eco-boomers, a tax dodge for libertarian failsons, or a mystical art colony for women named Sage.

The Bleaching Must Continue Unabated

The grandest project of the Four Corners nation will be the ethnogenesis of a new people.

This cannot happen through sterile civic nationalism or the brittle purity spirals of yesterday’s white nationalism. It will happen through the deliberate continuation of the very process that has already been at work in the Americas for five centuries: bleaching.

The Four Corners does not labor under the crushing statistical burden of a large, permanently alienated Black population. Here, Blacks remain a relatively small share of the demographic map: scattered, contained, and far less central to the daily life of our nation than they are in the old industrial cities or the Deep South.

That single fact removes the most intractable obstacle that has warped every other American conversation about race. Without that overwhelming variable, the path to ethnogenesis becomes realistic, achievable, even likely in a single generation.

Our core population engine is Latin American; especially the Mexican, Central American, and South American streams that already dominate the borderlands and the high desert. These are not distant, unassimilable blocs. They arrive already steeped in the same race realism that built Latin America: mejorar la raza. Marry lighter. Breed lighter. Rise higher. Walk into any prosperous Hispanic neighborhood in the Four Corners and you will see the living proof: proud families who carry the flags of their ancestral republics yet measure success by how closely their children approximate the European phenotype. The most ambitious among them already seek out native-stock Four Corners men as husbands for their daughters, and the most successful sons arrive at ranch weddings with wives who look like they stepped straight out of Castile.

Four Corners nationalism embraces this reality as national policy. Castizo Futurism will be the official aesthetic & reproductive strategy of the state. Religious conversion, cultural immersion, and two generations of strategic miscegenation will fold these populations into the European core of the West exactly as it happened in colonial Mexico, in the Spanish borderlands, and in the early American Southwest. The result will not be a uniform blond monoculture, but a high-trust, high-agency civilization whose median face is several shades lighter, several points higher in civilizational capability, and fiercely loyal to the red-rock republic above all.

To those still clinging to yesterday’s continental white-nationalist frame: relax (srsly). The Anglo-Teutonic interior of the Four Corners: our mountain valleys & high-plains farm belts; they already maintain replacement-plus fertility among religious conservatives. Those corn-fed lineages will supply the demographic ballast that keeps the national phenotype anchored. Coastal transplants and desert-city cosmopolitans can chase their exotic preferences if they wish; the sheer gravitational pull of Four Corners numbers and Four Corners culture will bleach their progeny back toward the European mean. Therefore the Four Corners state shall celebrate mejorar la raza as patriotic sacrament. Tax credits for native-stock men who marry and raise children with high-quality women of assimilable Latin stock. Public art, festivals, and schooling that honor the man who bleaches his line as a founder of the new people. Churches that bless these unions as the literal fulfillment of the Four Corners covenant. Two generations of this policy and the new nation will be born; recognizably Western, unmistakably improved, and unapologetically Four Cornerian .The Bleaching must Continue Unabated — for it will be the birth of empire in the high desert.

Four Corners Nationalsim Now!

But… at least it would be work in service of something visible; And that is more than one can say for the current arrangement.

People hear the word “secession” and imagine war. I hear it and think: perhaps, at long last, someone has looked at a map and a watershed and a stretch of ravishing country and concluded that it ought to really belong first to those willing to take responsibility for it.

The Four Corners already has the land, atmosphere and highly selected population. A latent mythos is developing, as this land sits atop one of the great strategic assets of the American interior. All that remains is the final, almost theological step by which a region ceases to think of itself as an afterthought in somebody else’s country and begins to act like a place worthy of rule.

I see no reason it should remain American forever.

Indeed, I suspect that the single most American thing the Four Corners should do: is leave.