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Spuds Chudley's avatar
Spuds Chudley
4d

Primary exports: copper, beef, water

Primary imports: sunscreen

National religion: Mescaline Mormonism

National dish: green chili jello

Mythic folk hero: Walter White

Foreign policy: extort California, annex Rocky Point

Infrastructure: a lifted 4x4 in every garage

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Tom Swift's avatar
Tom Swift
3dEdited

When it happens, the Loyalists will be known by their green front lawns, and the Rebels by their cacti. The Loyalists will at long last return from exile, and flee to their ancient lands in the North ...

https://swiftenterprises.substack.com/p/the-sunburned-exiles

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