Tortuga Media

Tortuga Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim's avatar
Jim
May 16, 2025

From a retired worker, after decades of work: you’re a flaming asshole. You, too, will get old. You will need - and will deserve - to spend your older years living with dignity, and with healthcare. Not “access to healthcare.” And all of this is more than possible. This country pisses away over a trillion dollars a year on war. Our private medical system saddles us with the highest cost for piss-poor results, especially when compared to other advanced countries and even many lower income nations. Wealth inequality is reaching Gilded Age levels. The ability to pay for secure retirements and national health care (for all ages, you twit) is there: just look at the insane billions in the hands of a tiny sliver of the population. And even with your brief hat tip toward leftists who have struggled for these things, you wind up doing the bidding of the 0.1%, pretending this is a generational rip off perpetrated by “Boomers” and not by the capitalist class. Extract head from ass, and figure out who has benefited in the past three or four decades, and aim your fire accordingly. Sheesh!

Reply
Share
26 replies
Tom Swift's avatar
Tom Swift
May 16, 2025

This article is not criticizing all Boomers, only successful Boomers who did not value the future. That said, a lot of the resentment stems from cultural, rather than purely economic reasons. A certain portion of the Boomer generation is blamed for having inherited an extremely successful American way of life, and then rejecting it for a path of hedonic individualism. In particular, this segment of boomers can be held responsible for not having enough children to keep the American social system afloat. I bear no ill will to the Boomers who stuck to the old American philosophy.

Reply
Share
1 reply
128 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tortuga Strategies LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture