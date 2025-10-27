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All Hands on Deck - Moritz Bierling Special Guest
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The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Tortuga Media

All Hands on Deck - Moritz Bierling Special Guest

Episode 21
Theon Ultima's avatar
Moritz Bierling's avatar
Rajeev Ram's avatar
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Theon Ultima, Moritz Bierling, Rajeev Ram, and 6 others
Oct 27, 2025
∙ Paid

Stand-Up Call - 10/24/25

Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.

These are recordings of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day.

Most episodes will be available to paid subscribers — our spicer discussions will be exclusive to full Tortuga Society Members.

Special Guest Moritz Bierling joined us to discuss his upcoming Modern Minuteman Course and the art of Statecraft.

Tortugan’s get a special $50 discount: Register at modernminuteman.net

Topics Include:

  • Moritz Bierling’s Background & Philosophy

  • Overcoming Intellectual Disposition

  • Introductions from Tortuga Members

  • Problem Solving vs. Creating

  • The True Measure Idea

  • Applying the Creative Process to Rajeev Ram’s Project

  • Setting Concrete Goals

  • Simplicity of the Creative Process

  • Competing Desires & Oscillation

  • The Importance of Crew in Shared Vision

  • Modern Minuteman Program

  • Campaign Structure & Goals

  • Instructors & Program Logistics

  • Program Accessibility & Collaboration

This post is for paid subscribers

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