Get Your Maxes In

Last week Bingo Bobbins kicked off the Tortuga Fitness Challenge: squat, bench, deadlift, most-improved Wilks score by August 31st wins. Now, Bingo’s got the crew on a call to spill the specifics that separate the Chud from the Chad.
The competition is open to everyone reading this, but the coaching is for the crew. Start a paid subscription and listen.
Topics Include:
Starting Strength vs. StrongLifts vs. the Texas Method
What equipment to look for
Finding your starting maxes safely
Resting between sets
Form checks
Fitting lifts around a workday
Whole milk, eggnog shakes
Recommended YouTube coaches
Wilks scores, weigh-ins, and the leaderboard
Ego lifting, hex bars, and training past 40
Toward a comprehensive Tortuga fitness standard