Tortuga Media

Tortuga Media

Tortuga Media
Radio Tortuga
Get Your Maxes In
0:00
-1:09:12

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Tortuga Media

Get Your Maxes In

Bingo Bobbins's advice for the Tortuga Fitness Challenge
Daniel M. Bensen's avatar
Bingo Bobbins's avatar
Daniel M. Bensen and Bingo Bobbins
Jul 11, 2026
∙ Paid

Last week Bingo Bobbins kicked off the Tortuga Fitness Challenge: squat, bench, deadlift, most-improved Wilks score by August 31st wins. Now, Bingo’s got the crew on a call to spill the specifics that separate the Chud from the Chad.

The competition is open to everyone reading this, but the coaching is for the crew. Start a paid subscription and listen.

Topics Include:

  • Starting Strength vs. StrongLifts vs. the Texas Method

  • What equipment to look for

  • Finding your starting maxes safely

  • Resting between sets

  • Form checks

  • Fitting lifts around a workday

  • Whole milk, eggnog shakes

  • Recommended YouTube coaches

  • Wilks scores, weigh-ins, and the leaderboard

  • Ego lifting, hex bars, and training past 40

  • Toward a comprehensive Tortuga fitness standard

This post is for paid subscribers

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