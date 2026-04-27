Tortuga Media

Tortuga Media

Tortuga Media
Radio Tortuga
All Hands on Deck - Episode 43
0:00
-1:12:36

Tortuga Membership episode

The full episode is only available to Tortuga Membership subscribers

All Hands on Deck - Episode 43

Ports of Tortuga Launch / HBD Discussion / Qualia Bootstrapping
Theon Ultima's avatar
Rajeev Ram's avatar
Tom Swift's avatar
Portavoz Pirata's avatar
Theon Ultima, Rajeev Ram, Tom Swift, and Portavoz Pirata
Apr 27, 2026
∙ Paid

Stand-Up Call - 04/24/26

Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.

These are recordings of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day.

Most episodes will be available to paid subscribers — our spicer discussions will be exclusive to full Tortuga Society Members.

Topics Include:

  • Quarter 1 Newsletter and Substack Growth

  • Ports of Tortuga Initiative Launch

  • Website Overhaul Project

  • Portavoz Pirata's Professional Update & Additional Contributions

  • The 13th Grade’s Novel and Publishing Update

  • Sila's Training and Project Work

  • JanJan's Rental House Progress

  • Discussion on Leveraging Repair Skills

  • Tom Swift's Electronics Investigation and the Chips Act

  • Test Tutoring as a Business Opportunity

  • Discussion on HBD and Intelligence Selection

  • Genetics, Environment, and Social Ramifications

  • The Prerequisite for HBD Debate

  • Continuity of Differences and Taxonomy

  • Identity and the Term "Latino"

  • European DNA in American Indians and Cultural Tracking

  • Validation of Older Anthropological Ideas

  • Eugenics and Societal Development

  • Update on Claude Document and Philosophy Cafe

  • Overview of the Qualia Bootstrapping Problem

  • The Qualia Bootstrapping Problem and Epistemological Conflict

  • Proposed Solution via Expectation Maximization Algorithm

  • Criterion for Synchronization and Experience of Imminence

  • Challenges and Bias in Resolving the Problem

  • Converging Formal Models and Phenomenological Experience

  • Ports of Tortuga Survey is below the PayWall!

This post is for subscribers in the Tortuga Membership plan

© 2026 Tortuga Strategies LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture