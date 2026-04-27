All Hands on Deck - Episode 43

Stand-Up Call - 04/24/26
Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.
These are recordings of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day.
Most episodes will be available to paid subscribers — our spicer discussions will be exclusive to full Tortuga Society Members.
Topics Include:
Quarter 1 Newsletter and Substack Growth
Ports of Tortuga Initiative Launch
Website Overhaul Project
Portavoz Pirata's Professional Update & Additional Contributions
The 13th Grade’s Novel and Publishing Update
Sila's Training and Project Work
JanJan's Rental House Progress
Discussion on Leveraging Repair Skills
Tom Swift's Electronics Investigation and the Chips Act
Test Tutoring as a Business Opportunity
Discussion on HBD and Intelligence Selection
Genetics, Environment, and Social Ramifications
The Prerequisite for HBD Debate
Continuity of Differences and Taxonomy
Identity and the Term "Latino"
European DNA in American Indians and Cultural Tracking
Validation of Older Anthropological Ideas
Eugenics and Societal Development
Update on Claude Document and Philosophy Cafe
Overview of the Qualia Bootstrapping Problem
The Qualia Bootstrapping Problem and Epistemological Conflict
Proposed Solution via Expectation Maximization Algorithm
Criterion for Synchronization and Experience of Imminence
Challenges and Bias in Resolving the Problem
Converging Formal Models and Phenomenological Experience
Ports of Tortuga Survey is below the PayWall!