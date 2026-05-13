All Hands on Deck - Noah Revoy Special Guest

Stand-Up Call - 04/10/26
This week we were joined by Noah Revoy. Noah & the crew covered many topics ranging from governance principles derived from Natural Law; to the role AI plays in effective entrepreneurship; to the fundamentals of manipulation and cognitive immunity – and most importantly the current plight(s) of the sensitive, young man in the West – including the social & developmental challenges that characterize modern fatherhood.
Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.
These are recordings of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day.
Most episodes will be available to paid subscribers — our spicer discussions will be exclusive to full Tortuga Society Members.
Topics Include:
Introduction of Noah Revoy
Noah Revoy's Personal Mission and Career Shift
Noah’s Published Works and Current Focus
Personal Crisis and Rebirth
The Path to Recovery
Noah’s Work on understanding Manipulation and Psychological Violence
Fifth-Generation Warfare and Aggression Types
Developing Cognitive Defense Against Manipulation
Manipulation, Natural Law, and Masculine Skill Sets
Reality, Morality, and Social Immune System
Entrepreneurship and Ethical Cooperation
Reciprocity and Long-Term Relationships
Post-Nation State Dynamics and the Ethical Pirate
Technology, Isolation, and the Lure of "Junk Food"
The Future of Social Media and Policy
The Need for a New Direction
Tortuga's Origins and Thriving Beyond Survival
Parenting, Disgust, and Conscious Awareness
Imposter Syndrome and Responsibility
Overcoming Self-Doubt
Noah’s Predictions for the Future
Future Demographic and Economic Shifts
China's Population Challenges and Geopolitical Strategy
India's Potential and Internal Divisions
Population Size as a Detriment and Secession Incentives
Critique of the European Union and Common Currency
Political Shift in the European Union
Career Opportunities in AI Governance and Engineering
Structure and Purpose of the Metafather Program
Contact Information and Future Projects