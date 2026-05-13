All Hands on Deck - Noah Revoy Special Guest

Stand-Up Call - 04/10/26

This week we were joined by Noah Revoy . Noah & the crew covered many topics ranging from governance principles derived from Natural Law; to the role AI plays in effective entrepreneurship; to the fundamentals of manipulation and cognitive immunity – and most importantly the current plight(s) of the sensitive, young man in the West – including the social & developmental challenges that characterize modern fatherhood.

Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.

These are recordings of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day.

Most episodes will be available to paid subscribers — our spicer discussions will be exclusive to full Tortuga Society Members.

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