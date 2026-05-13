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All Hands on Deck - Noah Revoy Special Guest
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All Hands on Deck - Noah Revoy Special Guest

With Special Guest Noah Revoy
Theon Ultima's avatar
Rajeev Ram's avatar
Noah Revoy's avatar
Theon Ultima, Rajeev Ram, and Noah Revoy
May 13, 2026
∙ Paid

Stand-Up Call - 04/10/26

This week we were joined by Noah Revoy. Noah & the crew covered many topics ranging from governance principles derived from Natural Law; to the role AI plays in effective entrepreneurship; to the fundamentals of manipulation and cognitive immunity – and most importantly the current plight(s) of the sensitive, young man in the West – including the social & developmental challenges that characterize modern fatherhood.

Noah Revoy | Coach, Author, Public Speaker
A collection of my best writing on self improvement and lately, AI.

Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.

These are recordings of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day.

Most episodes will be available to paid subscribers — our spicer discussions will be exclusive to full Tortuga Society Members.

Topics Include:

  • Introduction of Noah Revoy

  • Noah Revoy's Personal Mission and Career Shift

  • Noah’s Published Works and Current Focus

  • Personal Crisis and Rebirth

  • The Path to Recovery

  • Noah’s Work on understanding Manipulation and Psychological Violence

  • Fifth-Generation Warfare and Aggression Types

  • Developing Cognitive Defense Against Manipulation

  • Manipulation, Natural Law, and Masculine Skill Sets

  • Reality, Morality, and Social Immune System

  • Entrepreneurship and Ethical Cooperation

  • Reciprocity and Long-Term Relationships

  • Post-Nation State Dynamics and the Ethical Pirate

  • Technology, Isolation, and the Lure of "Junk Food"

  • The Future of Social Media and Policy

  • The Need for a New Direction

  • Tortuga's Origins and Thriving Beyond Survival

  • Parenting, Disgust, and Conscious Awareness

  • Imposter Syndrome and Responsibility

  • Overcoming Self-Doubt

  • Noah’s Predictions for the Future

  • Future Demographic and Economic Shifts

  • China's Population Challenges and Geopolitical Strategy

  • India's Potential and Internal Divisions

  • Population Size as a Detriment and Secession Incentives

  • Critique of the European Union and Common Currency

  • Political Shift in the European Union

  • Career Opportunities in AI Governance and Engineering

  • Introduction of the Metafather Program

  • Structure and Purpose of the Metafather Program

  • Contact Information and Future Projects

This post is for paid subscribers

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