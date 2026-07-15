Pornoland, by Tyson James

This week we review Pornoland by Krug (AKA Tyson James), who joins us on the show.

“I don’t mean to be condescending, but your life is a shriveled, distorted caricature of what it should be.”

Brock Solitt is a failed academic writing ad copy for porn until the mysterious mogul who owns the company orders a prestige film of an obscure erotic novel. They’ve got an Oscar-winning Italian director, celebrity leads, and unlimited money. Brock writes the script and accompanies the crew through Rome, Venice, the North African desert. The party goes on, spiraling ever deeper.

“Every night we heard his squealing as she engulfed him.”

Don’t worry this book will turn you on. James smuggles a serious argument about morality in the belly of a fast, funny production-disaster novel. The character names alone are worth the cover price. The author himself sat muted while we spun theories about his symbols, then came on mic to render judgment.

And a special bonus quote

“Don’t think so much. Feel more.” “So you just do what feels good.” “No, you try to feel what is good.”

Next time, we’ll discuss Millennium by Marty Phillips from Antelope Hill. Check it out.