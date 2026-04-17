Tortuga Media

Tortuga Media

Tortuga Media
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All Hands on Deck - Episode 41
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Tortuga Membership episode

The full episode is only available to Tortuga Membership subscribers

All Hands on Deck - Episode 41

Exciting Announcements / Mercor Breach / Pan-Europeanism VS Ethnonationalism
Theon Ultima's avatar
Walt Bismarck's avatar
Theon Ultima and Walt Bismarck
Apr 17, 2026
∙ Paid

Stand-Up Call - 04/03/26

Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.

These are recordings of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day.

Most episodes will be available to paid subscribers — our spicer discussions will be exclusive to full Tortuga Society Members.

Topics Include:

  • Introduction and Announcement of Ports of Tortuga — Tortuga’s distributed local get together infrastructure

  • Tortuga Media Updates and Q1 Newsletter

  • Contextualizing the Mercor Security Breach

  • Competitive Job Landscape and Contract Strategy

  • Identified Culprits and Leadership Meeting Status

  • Opportunity for Quality Candidates and Future Hiring

  • Discussion on Video Games and Anti-Woke Revolution

  • Discussion on Four Corners Nationalism and Balkanization

  • Discussion on Pan-European Nationalism and Regional Identity

  • Concerns about Tourism, Crime, and Demographic Issues in Barcelona

  • Debate on European Unity and Geopolitical Strategy

  • Assessment of European Leadership and Political Realignment

  • Comparison of Social and Demographic Situations in Europe and the US

  • Discussion on Europe as an Open-Air Museum and American Investment

  • Migration and Cultural Dynamics in Spain

This post is for subscribers in the Tortuga Membership plan

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