All Hands on Deck - Episode 41

Stand-Up Call - 04/03/26
Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.
These are recordings of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day.
Most episodes will be available to paid subscribers — our spicer discussions will be exclusive to full Tortuga Society Members.
Topics Include:
Introduction and Announcement of Ports of Tortuga — Tortuga’s distributed local get together infrastructure
Tortuga Media Updates and Q1 Newsletter
Contextualizing the Mercor Security Breach
Competitive Job Landscape and Contract Strategy
Identified Culprits and Leadership Meeting Status
Opportunity for Quality Candidates and Future Hiring
Discussion on Video Games and Anti-Woke Revolution
Discussion on Four Corners Nationalism and Balkanization
Discussion on Pan-European Nationalism and Regional Identity
Concerns about Tourism, Crime, and Demographic Issues in Barcelona
Debate on European Unity and Geopolitical Strategy
Assessment of European Leadership and Political Realignment
Comparison of Social and Demographic Situations in Europe and the US
Discussion on Europe as an Open-Air Museum and American Investment
Migration and Cultural Dynamics in Spain