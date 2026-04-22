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All Hands on Deck - Episode 42
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Tortuga Membership episode

The full episode is only available to Tortuga Membership subscribers

All Hands on Deck - Episode 42

Tortuga Publishing / Tortuga Staffing / Your Important Feedback
Theon Ultima's avatar
Theon Ultima
Apr 22, 2026
∙ Paid

Stand-Up Call - 04/17/26

Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.

These are recordings of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day.

Most episodes will be available to paid subscribers — our spicer discussions will be exclusive to full Tortuga Society Members.

Topics Include:

  • Introduction and Announcement of Ports of Tortuga — Tortuga’s distributed local get together infrastructure

  • The 13th Grade’s Writing and Publishing Update

  • Professor Axelrod’s Staffing and Personal Focus

  • Portavoz Pirata’s Marketing and Website Development

  • Tortuga Stand-up Call Schedule Change (First call of the week alternates Tuesday 8pm est then Monday 6:30pm est.)

  • First Writer Workshop Call Announcement - lead by The 13th Grade

  • Discussion on Current Events (The Straits and US Politics)

  • Top Shelf Theology’s Gaming Projects

  • Tortugan Engagement with Platforms

  • Substack Engagement Preferences

  • Future Strategy for Tortuga Platforms

  • Appreciation for Special Guest Calls

  • Value of Call Archives

This post is for subscribers in the Tortuga Membership plan

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