All Hands on Deck - Episode 42

Stand-Up Call - 04/17/26
Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.
These are recordings of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day.
Most episodes will be available to paid subscribers — our spicer discussions will be exclusive to full Tortuga Society Members.
Topics Include:
Introduction and Announcement of Ports of Tortuga — Tortuga’s distributed local get together infrastructure
The 13th Grade’s Writing and Publishing Update
Professor Axelrod’s Staffing and Personal Focus
Portavoz Pirata’s Marketing and Website Development
Tortuga Stand-up Call Schedule Change (First call of the week alternates Tuesday 8pm est then Monday 6:30pm est.)
First Writer Workshop Call Announcement - lead by The 13th Grade
Discussion on Current Events (The Straits and US Politics)
Top Shelf Theology’s Gaming Projects
Tortugan Engagement with Platforms
Substack Engagement Preferences
Future Strategy for Tortuga Platforms
Appreciation for Special Guest Calls
Value of Call Archives