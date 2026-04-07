All Hands on Deck - The Calipers Special Guest

Stand-Up Call - 03/20/26
This week we were joined by The Calipers who shared his fascinating views on social systems, institutional design, and technological governance; and, importantly, a unique fair to his ideas.
Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.
These are recordings of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day.
Most episodes will be available to paid subscribers — our spicer discussions will be exclusive to full Tortuga Society Members.
Topics Include:
How did The Calipers choose his name?
The Shift from Confirmation Bias to Falsification
Challenges in Cultivating Empirical Rigor
Travel as a Productive Tool for Worldview Transformation
Negotiating Across Different Cultural Contexts
The Network State Model and Transcending Local Prejudices
The Mercurian Archetype and Building Mobile Capital
The Need for Institutional Alternatives and Trustless Systems
Thinking About Systemic Dysfunction: The Problem of Portable Tap Water
The Experiential Shift in Worldview
China's Position in the World Economy
The Role of Resentment in Former Ethnonationalist Views
The Struggle Between Appalonian Romanticism and Mercurian Reality
Tortuga as a Found Family Network State
Biology, Temperament, and the Limits of Travel
The Evolution of Ethics and the Question of Usefulness
The Ethics of LooksMaxxing and Agency
The Legitimacy of "LooksMaxxing" and Success
Decoupling of Sex and Reproduction
Technology and Leveling the Playing Fiel
The Evolution of Differentiators
Market Principles as a Guide to Value