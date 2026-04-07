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All Hands on Deck - The Calipers Special Guest
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All Hands on Deck - The Calipers Special Guest

With Special Guest The Calipers
Theon Ultima's avatar
The Calipers's avatar
Rajeev Ram's avatar
Theon Ultima, The Calipers, and Rajeev Ram
Apr 07, 2026
∙ Paid

Stand-Up Call - 03/20/26

This week we were joined by The Calipers who shared his fascinating views on social systems, institutional design, and technological governance; and, importantly, a unique fair to his ideas.

The Calipers
human agronomy, homoerotic terror, hyperreality temples

Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.

These are recordings of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day.

Most episodes will be available to paid subscribers — our spicer discussions will be exclusive to full Tortuga Society Members.

Topics Include:

  • How did The Calipers choose his name?

  • The Shift from Confirmation Bias to Falsification

  • Challenges in Cultivating Empirical Rigor

  • Travel as a Productive Tool for Worldview Transformation

  • Negotiating Across Different Cultural Contexts

  • The Network State Model and Transcending Local Prejudices

  • The Mercurian Archetype and Building Mobile Capital

  • The Need for Institutional Alternatives and Trustless Systems

  • Thinking About Systemic Dysfunction: The Problem of Portable Tap Water

  • The Experiential Shift in Worldview

  • China's Position in the World Economy

  • The Role of Resentment in Former Ethnonationalist Views

  • The Struggle Between Appalonian Romanticism and Mercurian Reality

  • Tortuga as a Found Family Network State

  • Biology, Temperament, and the Limits of Travel

  • The Evolution of Ethics and the Question of Usefulness

  • The Ethics of LooksMaxxing and Agency

  • The Legitimacy of "LooksMaxxing" and Success

  • Decoupling of Sex and Reproduction

  • Technology and Leveling the Playing Fiel

  • The Evolution of Differentiators

  • Market Principles as a Guide to Value

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