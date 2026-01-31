Philosophy Cafe 6: Nobility

Radio TortugaPhilosophy Cafe 6: Nobility0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:54:44-1:54:44Tortuga Membership episodeThe full episode is only available to Tortuga Membership subscribersSubscribe to listenPhilosophy Cafe 6: NobilityKrugJan 31, 2026∙ Paid2ShareRecording of the sixth session of Tortuga’s Philosophy Cafe hosted by Krug.This post is for subscribers in the Tortuga Membership planUpgrade to Tortuga MembershipAlready in the Tortuga Membership plan? Sign inRadio Tortugain which our agentic crew shares notes about how to pillage Corporate Americain which our agentic crew shares notes about how to pillage Corporate AmericaSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeKrugRecent EpisodesAI Writing Mentor7 hrs ago • Daniel M. Bensen and The 13th GradeToo Toxic to StealJul 18 • Daniel M. Bensen and Rhodes AIPornoland, by Tyson JamesJul 15 • The 13th Grade and Daniel M. BensenGet Your Maxes InJul 11 • Daniel M. Bensen and Bingo BobbinsScenebux, by Cairo SmithJun 27 • Daniel M. Bensen and The 13th GradeEverything On Black, by F.T. GrantJun 10 • The 13th Grade and Daniel M. BensenAll Hands on Deck - Noah Revoy Special GuestMay 13 • Theon Ultima, Rajeev Ram, and Noah RevoyAll Hands on Deck - Episode 43Apr 27 • Theon Ultima, Rajeev Ram, Tom Swift, and Portavoz Pirata