All Hands on Deck - Founder Walt Bismarck Special Guest

Stand-Up Call 1/23/26
This week we were joined by Tortuga’s Founder & Staffing CEO Walt Bismarck
Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.
These are recordings of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day.
Most episodes will be available to paid subscribers — our spicer discussions will be exclusive to full Tortuga Society Members.
Topics Include:
Expansion of Staffing Venture and Tortuga Network
Target Roles and Placement
Contract Roles and Location Flexibility
Long-term Commercial and Community Ventures
Recruiting the "Hyperliterate Zoomers”
Generational Bifurcation and Social Cohesion
Historical Perspective on Educational Decline
The Roots of Wokeness in American Culture
Developing an "Anti-University" Information Sphere
Capturing the Reactionary Force with Alternative Interpretation
Discussing RHODES AGI and Development Updates
Website Hosting and Infrastructure Challenges
Mobile Access and AI Coding Tools
Drone Venture and AI Morality
Financial Models and AI Availability
Brace for the Winter Storm lads