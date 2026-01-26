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All Hands on Deck - Founder Walt Bismarck Special Guest
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All Hands on Deck - Founder Walt Bismarck Special Guest

Episode 33
Theon Ultima's avatar
Walt Bismarck's avatar
Theon Ultima and Walt Bismarck
Jan 26, 2026
∙ Paid

Stand-Up Call 1/23/26

This week we were joined by Tortuga’s Founder & Staffing CEO Walt Bismarck

Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.

These are recordings of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day.

Most episodes will be available to paid subscribers — our spicer discussions will be exclusive to full Tortuga Society Members.

Topics Include:

  • Expansion of Staffing Venture and Tortuga Network

  • Target Roles and Placement

  • Contract Roles and Location Flexibility

  • Long-term Commercial and Community Ventures

  • Recruiting the "Hyperliterate Zoomers”

  • Generational Bifurcation and Social Cohesion

  • Historical Perspective on Educational Decline

  • The Roots of Wokeness in American Culture

  • Developing an "Anti-University" Information Sphere

  • Capturing the Reactionary Force with Alternative Interpretation

  • Discussing RHODES AGI and Development Updates

  • Website Hosting and Infrastructure Challenges

  • Mobile Access and AI Coding Tools

  • Drone Venture and AI Morality

  • Financial Models and AI Availability

  • Brace for the Winter Storm lads

This post is for paid subscribers

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