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Tortuga Network

The Tortuga Network is our internal staffing operation, built exclusively for members of The Tortuga Society. We know that navigating the job market can be a battle, and we’re here to ensure our own win. Whether you’re looking for a high-paying remote role or you have inside knowledge of job openings, the Network is designed to benefit you.

How It Works

Get Placed: If you’re a Tortuga Society member seeking a new role, The Tortuga Network will actively work to place you in opportunities sourced from our community and beyond.

Share Leads, Earn Profits: If you provide a job opening lead that results in a successful placement, we share the spoils. Our profit-sharing model rewards you for contributing to the network:

  • 50% of proceeds for a direct connection to a Hiring Manager

  • 20% for a lead to an Internal Recruiter

  • 5% for submitting a job listing

    • These rates are for members & will be halved for non-members

Submit a Job Lead Here

Getting Placed is Exclusive to Tortuga Members

This post is for subscribers in the Tortuga Membership plan

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