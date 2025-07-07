The Tortuga Network is our internal staffing operation, built exclusively for members of The Tortuga Society. We know that navigating the job market can be a battle, and we’re here to ensure our own win. Whether you’re looking for a high-paying remote role or you have inside knowledge of job openings, the Network is designed to benefit you.

How It Works

Get Placed: If you’re a Tortuga Society member seeking a new role, The Tortuga Network will actively work to place you in opportunities sourced from our community and beyond.

Share Leads, Earn Profits: If you provide a job opening lead that results in a successful placement, we share the spoils. Our profit-sharing model rewards you for contributing to the network:

50% of proceeds for a direct connection to a Hiring Manager

20% for a lead to an Internal Recruiter

5% for submitting a job listing These rates are for members & will be halved for non-members



Getting Placed is Exclusive to Tortuga Members