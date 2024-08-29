Who We Are

The Tortuga Society is an exclusive professional fraternity of seasoned and aspiring knowledge workers dedicated to collaboratively plundering woke corporations to secure financial freedom and build generational wealth.

Initially the Tortuga Society focused primarily on setting up our members to benefit from the practice of “job stacking,” or working several remote jobs in parallel to collect multiple six figure salaries.

We continue to offer assistance with this, but have since expanded considerably to help our members leverage countless other asymmetric professional strategies. We’ll teach you everything you need to get that first hybrid or remote role as a data analyst, help you optimize your resume with AI tools, directly place you into roles with our external staffing firm, and even help you get your own business idea off the ground.

All members are thoroughly vetted to ensure alignment with our ideological mission and the highest professional standards.

Continue reading below for additional information on the resources available to members. Also check out our FAQs and Testimonials.

Why Subscribe?

Tortuga Media exists for readers who want the truth about how to succeed in business without really trying. A $5 monthly pledge opens the door and gives you:

Subscriber-Only Posts - Get access to our sub-only posts and our full archive of previously published essays & manuals on a myriad of subjects but most notably on how to use asymmetric strategies in business, relationships and life. Exclusive Access to Captain Walt Bismarck’s Weekly Job Hunt Blog -

”This blog will exhaustively dissect all the usual bullshit like resume / LinkedIn optimization and interview tactics, but more importantly will detail how I assess each opportunity for red and green flags, as well as all the ways in which I’m shamelessly cheating to get ahead of the competition by deploying all the resources currently available to Tortuga Society members.” Full Access to our Monthly Podcast Radio Tortuga & Our Weekly Member Discussion Recordings -

Get access to the full version of our upcoming monthly podcast: Radio Tortuga & our Tortuga weekly discussion call recordings. Ability to participate in our Tortuga Book Club Access to Subscriber Only Discounts -

Subscribers receive special periodic discounts to full Tortuga Society Membership, The Walt Right Substack, and Ultimatum Substack. Closed Comment Threads & Periodic Audio Notes

Ask us direct questions, test ideas, and track how we refine concepts before they surface anywhere else.

Become a Full Member

Subscribed to Tortuga Media? Now it’s time to take the next step and reap the benefits of full Tortuga Society Membership.

Currently the cost of membership is a one-time fee of $500.

All members receive the following benefits:

Access to our private Telegram group —a vibrant curated community great for networking, questions, and expedited access to leadership

Access to our two weekly Stand-Up Calls and archive —a mix of accountability, camaraderie, and lively discussion, where we hold each other to our goals while also sharing insights, strategies, and interesting conversations.

Access to the Codex Tortuga , our robust and constantly-expanding library of digital resources, as well as to the Tortuga Technical Institute

Access to the Buccaneer Bootcamp —a lightweight self-study course designed to give more junior members the practical knowledge and resources they need to secure well-compensated remote work as data analysts

Participation in the Tortuga Network —our external staffing arm which directly places members into corporate roles while offering a generous share of the placement fee to well-connected members who help us source leads

50% off all resume assistance services

30 minute coaching session with Walt Bismarck to align on job stacking strategy

Ability to schedule private consultations with Tortuga Leadership

Access to our affiliated organization —a valuable resource for members looking to smooth over career transitions and present a cohesive professional timeline

Learn how to fight back against discriminatory DEI hiring practices and receive damages for exposing such practices

Ability to have your essays, works, pieces shared on Tortuga Media.

Questions? Schedule a 15 minute inquiry call with Captain & CEO Theon Ultima.

Leadership

Theon was the first member to join The Tortuga Society and quickly rose through the ranks—now serving as the organization’s Co-Captain and CEO. He also writes about film, literature, & poetry at his Ultimatum substack.

Walt founded The Tortuga Society in the Summer of 2024 and is The Tortuga Society’s Captain Emeritus and Chief Advisor. Walt acquired acclaim back in the Alt-Right of 2015-17 with his famous Disney Parodies. Later he focused on conquering corporate America and after achieving wealth created The Tortuga Society.

Rajeev was a founding member of The Tortuga Society and serves as our Community Manager. He is the editor of Tortuga Media, organizes our events, and fosters generative & interesting discussion for The Tortuga Society. His thoughtful commentary on Ontology, Biological Systems, and much more can be found on his Substack The Cactus Brahmin Testimonials.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests. Participate in the comments section, or support this work with a subscription.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.