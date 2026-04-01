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Four Corners Nationalism Now!
It is time for the American South-West to take itself seriously
Apr 1
•
Theon Ultima
25
19
10
March 2026
All Hands on Deck - Episode 39
GDG Conference Discussion / Job Hunting Woes / Is being a Wagie so bad?
Mar 16
•
Theon Ultima
3
54:10
Tax Season Approaches: Are You Prepared?
Everyone's least favorite time of year
Published on Professor Axelrod
•
Mar 15
Philosophy Cafe 9: Mastery
Recording of the ninth session of Tortuga’s Philosophy Cafe hosted by Krug.
Mar 10
•
Krug
1
1:32:19
All Hands on Deck - Episode 38
With Special Guests Walt Bismarck & Annie Normal
Mar 2
•
Theon Ultima
,
Walt Bismarck
, and
Annie Normal
8
1
2:01:37
February 2026
Philosophy Cafe 8: Irony
Recording of the eight session of Tortuga’s Philosophy Cafe hosted by Krug.
Feb 28
•
Theon Ultima
1
1
1:43:19
All Hands on Deck - Episode 37
Based Anime / Fiat Funny Munny / American Global Supremacy and its Discontents
Feb 24
•
Theon Ultima
and
Rajeev Ram
1:01:11
Eyes Wide Open
The Occult World Of Jeffrey Epstein
Feb 19
•
Sirius White
45
13
All Hands on Deck - Episode 36
With Asmy
Feb 16
•
Theon Ultima
,
Asmy
, and
Rajeev Ram
8
1
1:06:47
Philosophy Cafe 7: Penguin Mountain Meme
Recording of the seventh session of Tortuga’s Philosophy Cafe hosted by Krug.
Feb 2
•
Krug
3
2
1:24:18
All Hands on Deck - Episode 35
With Marcellino D'Ambrosio
Feb 2
•
Theon Ultima
,
Marcellino D'Ambrosio
, and
Rajeev Ram
8
3
1:24:30
January 2026
Philosophy Cafe 6: Nobility
Recording of the sixth session of Tortuga’s Philosophy Cafe hosted by Krug.
Jan 31
•
Krug
2
1:54:44
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