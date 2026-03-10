Radio TortugaPhilosophy Cafe 9: Mastery0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:32:19-1:32:19Tortuga Membership episodeThe full episode is only available to Tortuga Membership subscribersSubscribe to listenPhilosophy Cafe 9: MasteryKrugMar 10, 2026∙ Paid1ShareRecording of the ninth session of Tortuga’s Philosophy Cafe hosted by Krug.Bend DexterHome of the foremost writer and thinker of Padukgrad.By KrugThis post is for subscribers in the Tortuga Membership planUpgrade to Tortuga MembershipAlready in the Tortuga Membership plan? Sign inRadio Tortugain which our agentic crew shares notes about how to pillage Corporate Americain which our agentic crew shares notes about how to pillage Corporate AmericaSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeKrugRecent EpisodesAll Hands on Deck - Episode 39Mar 16 • Theon UltimaAll Hands on Deck - Episode 38Mar 2 • Theon Ultima, Walt Bismarck, and Annie NormalPhilosophy Cafe 8: IronyFeb 28 • Theon UltimaAll Hands on Deck - Episode 37Feb 24 • Theon Ultima and Rajeev RamAll Hands on Deck - Episode 36Feb 16 • Theon Ultima, Asmy, and Rajeev RamPhilosophy Cafe 7: Penguin Mountain MemeFeb 2 • KrugAll Hands on Deck - Episode 35Feb 2 • Theon Ultima, Marcellino D'Ambrosio, and Rajeev Ram