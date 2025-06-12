All Hands on Deck - Episode 1

Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.
This show will give everyone a taste of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day
In this inaugural episode I delve into a wide range of topics with Theon Ultima and Tom Swift, including the historical legacy of covid and impending generational conflict between Millennials and Zoomers.
Think you all will enjoy, so give it a listen.
Topics include:
The Trump / Elon split and the Big Beautiful Bill
The viability of tariffs as a revenue-generating instrument
Were the tariffs intended as a measure to bully the Fed into lowering rates?
Impending generational conflict between Gen X and younger generations and Millennials versus Gen Z
The current state of the job market in tech
Microgenerations (early vs core Gen Z, early vs. core Millennials)
Do we need another pandemic?
The boys reflect on how Covid impacted their finances and social life
Covid chronology — Early Lockdown, Summer of Floyd, late 2020 cooldown, Delta Variant, etc.
Were the guys pro-vax back in the day? Pro-mask?
Stigmatization of the lab leak theory
The flip in the political valence of pandemic vigilance in late March 2020
The Asian affinity for mask wearing
The impact of Gretchen Whitmer’s covid policy in the political coding of pandemic response
The recent LA riots and how they’ll impact Gavin Newsom’s reputation
To what extend should Trump be individually credited for American industrialization
Could Rubio or Cruz have beaten Jeb Bush in 2016 had Trump not run?
It’s impressive Chris Christie got as far as he did given how fat he is
Was Jeff Sessions recusing himself the right move?
Was Jared Kushner a fall guy?
Are we just forgetting Elon tweeting about Trump being on the Epstein list?
Is it hypocritical when doctrinaire trads passionately support Trump?
The thermostatic backlash provoked by the repeal of Roe vs. Wade
The weirdness of Florida having a six week abortion ban
How to build alternate institutions with real gravitas