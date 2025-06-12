All Hands on Deck - Episode 1

Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.

This show will give everyone a taste of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day

In this inaugural episode I delve into a wide range of topics with Theon Ultima and Tom Swift, including the historical legacy of covid and impending generational conflict between Millennials and Zoomers.

Think you all will enjoy, so give it a listen.

Topics include: