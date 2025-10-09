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All Hands on Deck - Episode 17
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Tortuga Membership episode

The full episode is only available to Tortuga Membership subscribers

All Hands on Deck - Episode 17

Internet Restorationism / AI Doomerism / How to get Women
Theon Ultima's avatar
Krug's avatar
Rajeev Ram's avatar
Simon Laird's avatar
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Theon Ultima, Krug, Rajeev Ram, and 3 others
∙ Paid

Stand-Up Call - 10/07/25

Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.

These are recordings of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day.

Most episodes will be available to paid subscribers — our spicer discussions will be exclusive to full Tortuga Society Members.

Topics Include:

  • Simon Laird’s Straight White Men’s Empowerment Dinner

  • Internet Restorationism

  • Offline Data Sources

  • Krug’s Substack and Philosophy Cafe

  • Fringe Topics and Content Strategy

  • Krug’s “Incel Philosopher” and “Chad Philosopher” Articles

  • Critique of AI Doomerism and Yudkowsky’s Book

  • AI is nothing compared to Biotechnological Hazards

  • AI Slop and Mimetic Pollution

  • Business Opportunities in AI Training Regimes

  • AI as Language Models and Expert Systems

  • AI’s Impact on the Job Market and Past Cycles

  • Alternative University and Monetization Strategies

  • Monetizing Content: Necessity and Relationships

  • Inner Game and Authenticity in Relationships

  • Language Learning and Dating

  • Challenges in Rural Dating

  • Yooper Nationalism

  • Northern Culture and Regional Identity

This post is for subscribers in the Tortuga Membership plan

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