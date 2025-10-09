All Hands on Deck - Episode 17

Stand-Up Call - 10/07/25
Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.
These are recordings of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day.
Most episodes will be available to paid subscribers — our spicer discussions will be exclusive to full Tortuga Society Members.
Topics Include:
Simon Laird’s Straight White Men’s Empowerment Dinner
Internet Restorationism
Offline Data Sources
Krug’s Substack and Philosophy Cafe
Fringe Topics and Content Strategy
Krug’s “Incel Philosopher” and “Chad Philosopher” Articles
Critique of AI Doomerism and Yudkowsky’s Book
AI is nothing compared to Biotechnological Hazards
AI Slop and Mimetic Pollution
Business Opportunities in AI Training Regimes
AI as Language Models and Expert Systems
AI’s Impact on the Job Market and Past Cycles
Alternative University and Monetization Strategies
Monetizing Content: Necessity and Relationships
Inner Game and Authenticity in Relationships
Language Learning and Dating
Challenges in Rural Dating
Yooper Nationalism
Northern Culture and Regional Identity