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All Hands on Deck - Bingo Bobbins Special Guest
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All Hands on Deck - Bingo Bobbins Special Guest

Episode 27
Theon Ultima's avatar
Bingo Bobbins's avatar
Theon Ultima and Bingo Bobbins
Dec 05, 2025
∙ Paid

Stand-Up Call 12/02/25

Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.

These are recordings of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day.

Bingo’s upcoming D&D Campaign!

Bingo Bobbins recommends the book Apprenticeship Patterns for young professionals.

Most episodes will be available to paid subscribers — our spicer discussions will be exclusive to full Tortuga Society Members.

Topics Include:

  • Bingo Bobbins’ Job Stacking Journey and Early Retirement

  • Job Stacking Advice for Experienced Professionals

  • Job Stacking Advice for Industry Newcomers

  • The Importance of Experience over Initial Salary

  • The Mercenary vs. Conscientious Stacker Approaches

  • Bingo’s Preference for Conscientious Stacking

  • Career Development in Small Companies

  • Risk and Reward in Challenging Corporate Inefficiencies

  • Simon Laird’s Freedom of Speech Ratings

  • Discussion on Britain’s Decline and Political Landscape

  • Economic Financialization and Industrial Capacity

  • Tokyo as a Safe and Futuristic City

  • Discussions on Transportation and Travel

  • Experiences in Eastern Europe and Salt Mines

  • Dungeons and Dragons Campaign Discussion

This post is for paid subscribers

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