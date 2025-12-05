All Hands on Deck - Bingo Bobbins Special Guest

Stand-Up Call 12/02/25
Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.
These are recordings of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day.
Bingo’s upcoming D&D Campaign!
Bingo Bobbins recommends the book Apprenticeship Patterns for young professionals.
Most episodes will be available to paid subscribers — our spicer discussions will be exclusive to full Tortuga Society Members.
Topics Include:
Bingo Bobbins’ Job Stacking Journey and Early Retirement
Job Stacking Advice for Experienced Professionals
Job Stacking Advice for Industry Newcomers
The Importance of Experience over Initial Salary
The Mercenary vs. Conscientious Stacker Approaches
Bingo’s Preference for Conscientious Stacking
Career Development in Small Companies
Risk and Reward in Challenging Corporate Inefficiencies
Simon Laird’s Freedom of Speech Ratings
Discussion on Britain’s Decline and Political Landscape
Economic Financialization and Industrial Capacity
Tokyo as a Safe and Futuristic City
Discussions on Transportation and Travel
Experiences in Eastern Europe and Salt Mines
Dungeons and Dragons Campaign Discussion