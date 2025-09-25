Tortuga Media

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Join Now!

Currently the cost of membership is a one-time fee of $500.

All members receive the following benefits:

  • Access to our private Telegram group: a vibrant curated community great for networking, questions, and expedited access to leadership

  • Access to our two weekly Stand-Up Calls, Bookclub, Philosophy Talks and archive—a mix of accountability, camaraderie, and lively discussion, where we hold each other to our goals while also sharing insights, strategies, and interesting conversations.

  • Access to the Codex Tortuga, our robust and constantly-expanding library of digital resources, as well as to the Tortuga Technical Institute

  • Access to the Buccaneer Bootcamp—a lightweight self-study course designed to give more junior members the practical knowledge and resources they need to secure well-compensated remote work as data analysts

  • Participation in the Tortuga Network—our external staffing arm which directly places members into corporate roles while offering a generous share of the placement fee to well-connected members who help us source leads

  • 50% off all resume assistance services

  • 30 minute coaching session with Walt Bismarck to align on job stacking strategy

  • Ability to schedule private consultations with Tortuga Leadership

  • Access to our affiliated organization—a valuable resource for members looking to smooth over career transitions and present a cohesive professional timeline

  • Learn how to fight back against discriminatory DEI hiring practices and receive damages for exposing such practices

  • Lifetime Founding Membership to our Substack.

  • Access to our two monthly Philosophy Cafe events

  • Also check out our FAQs and Testimonials.

To Join:

  1. Simply purchase a Tortuga Membership subscription below (we will extend this forever — this is a one time purchase.)

  2. You will then have access to all our resources on this site.

  3. You will receive a Terms of Service form to agree to and set up an intake call with our Captain’s Walt Bismarck & Theon Ultima. (This is required to join our Telegram chat & group calls)

  4. You’re now a True Tortuga Society Member!

Tortuga Media
We're an exclusive fraternity of seasoned knowledge workers dedicated to collaboratively plundering antiwhite corporations to secure financial freedom and build generational wealth.
By Theon Ultima

Questions? Schedule a 15 minute inquiry call with Captain & CEO Theon Ultima

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