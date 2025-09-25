Currently the cost of membership is a one-time fee of $500.

All members receive the following benefits:

Access to our private Telegram group: a vibrant curated community great for networking, questions, and expedited access to leadership

Access to our two weekly Stand-Up Calls, Bookclub, Philosophy Talks and archive—a mix of accountability, camaraderie, and lively discussion, where we hold each other to our goals while also sharing insights, strategies, and interesting conversations.

Access to the Codex Tortuga, our robust and constantly-expanding library of digital resources, as well as to the Tortuga Technical Institute

Access to the Buccaneer Bootcamp—a lightweight self-study course designed to give more junior members the practical knowledge and resources they need to secure well-compensated remote work as data analysts

Participation in the Tortuga Network—our external staffing arm which directly places members into corporate roles while offering a generous share of the placement fee to well-connected members who help us source leads

50% off all resume assistance services

30 minute coaching session with Walt Bismarck to align on job stacking strategy

Ability to schedule private consultations with Tortuga Leadership

Access to our affiliated organization—a valuable resource for members looking to smooth over career transitions and present a cohesive professional timeline

Learn how to fight back against discriminatory DEI hiring practices and receive damages for exposing such practices

Lifetime Founding Membership to our Substack.

Access to our two monthly Philosophy Cafe events