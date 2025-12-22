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All Hands on Deck - Peter Banks Special Guest
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All Hands on Deck - Peter Banks Special Guest

Episode 29
Theon Ultima's avatar
Peter Banks's avatar
Theon Ultima and Peter Banks
Dec 22, 2025
∙ Paid

Stand-Up Call 12/11/25

Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.

These are recordings of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day.

Most episodes will be available to paid subscribers — our spicer discussions will be exclusive to full Tortuga Society Members.

This week we were joined by Peter Banks of The Boyd Institute to discuss all things Housing Policy!

Topics Include:

  • Peter Banks’ Background and Focus on Housing Policy

  • The Ghetto Problem vs. Housing Shortage

  • Addressing the Abundance Movement’s Blind Spot

  • Crisis of Imagination Regarding City Safety

  • Cities Successfully Reversing Urban Decline

  • Potential for Other Cities to Recover

  • Demand and Spatial Allocation in Los Angeles

  • National Guard Deployment and Crime Reduction in DC

  • The Role of Mafia and Organized Crime in Neighborhood Safety

  • Price Discrimination as a Means to Enforce Public Order

  • Housing Policy Lenses and Detrimental Issues

  • Financialization and Housing Costs

  • Political Will and Generational Change for Policy Implementation

  • Lack of Political Will to Solve Basic Problems

  • The Anti-Gerontocracy Coalition

  • Unprecedented Societal Structure

  • Generational Differences in Retirement and Power

  • The Persistence of Belief in System Stability

  • Powerlessness and Political Participation

This post is for paid subscribers

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