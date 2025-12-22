All Hands on Deck - Peter Banks Special Guest

Stand-Up Call 12/11/25
Welcome to All Hands on Deck—a special podcast for Tortuga Society members and Tortuga Media paychads.
These are recordings of Tortuga’s biweekly standup calls, in which our guys convene to update the group on progress with job stacking and assorted ventures, theorycraft business ideas, and shoot the shit on issues of the day.
Most episodes will be available to paid subscribers — our spicer discussions will be exclusive to full Tortuga Society Members.
This week we were joined by Peter Banks of The Boyd Institute to discuss all things Housing Policy!
Topics Include:
Peter Banks’ Background and Focus on Housing Policy
The Ghetto Problem vs. Housing Shortage
Addressing the Abundance Movement’s Blind Spot
Crisis of Imagination Regarding City Safety
Cities Successfully Reversing Urban Decline
Potential for Other Cities to Recover
Demand and Spatial Allocation in Los Angeles
National Guard Deployment and Crime Reduction in DC
The Role of Mafia and Organized Crime in Neighborhood Safety
Price Discrimination as a Means to Enforce Public Order
Housing Policy Lenses and Detrimental Issues
Financialization and Housing Costs
Political Will and Generational Change for Policy Implementation
Lack of Political Will to Solve Basic Problems
The Anti-Gerontocracy Coalition
Unprecedented Societal Structure
Generational Differences in Retirement and Power
The Persistence of Belief in System Stability
Powerlessness and Political Participation